Rogers Man Gets 15 Years For Selling Meth In NWA

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced Thursday (Jan. 10) to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas.

Stephen Ray Wilson, Jr., 39, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of distribution of meth.

Judge Tim Brooks also fined Wilson $3,900 and ordered him to serve five years of supervised release after he leaves prison.

In March, Rogers police stopped Wilson near East McCann and South Oldwire roads for speeding and failure to signal, according to a probable cause affidavit.

An officer’s K9 picked up an odor for narcotics and police found roughly 2.45 pounds of meth inside a package wrapped with electrical tape.

Wilson told police he knew the package he picked up had meth inside, and he was supposed to rent a motel room and distribute the drug.

Wilson added that has occasionally sold meth before to supplement his income, according to the affidavit.

Inside Wilson’s engine compartment, police also found 11.8 grams of marijuana, 2.5 grams of meth, a digital scale and a handwritten note that appeared to have instructions on how to cook meth, according to the affidavit.