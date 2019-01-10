Rogers Police Ask For Help In Identifying Suspected Shoplifter

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who they say shoplifted at a local store.

About 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 5, a woman shoplifted more than $200 worth of merchandise from the 10 Box grocery on North Dixieland Road in Rogers, police said. The woman suspected of the shoplifting was caught on video, they said.

The suspect was last seen leaving the grocery’s parking lot in a silver Toyota passenger car.

The suspect is described as a white female with long brown hair, last seen wearing black leggings and a black tank top with a red plaid overshirt and her hair in a bun.

Anyone who knows the identity of the woman or who has information on the investigation is asked to call Officer Hamer at the Rogers Police Department, (479) 636-4141, or they can call the Northwest Arkansas Crimestoppers at (479) 790-TIPS.

Those who call Crimestoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.