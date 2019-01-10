× Springdale Man Denies Killing Bethel Heights Man

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man has pleaded not guilty to killing a Bethel Heights man last month.

Anjel Torres, 18, pleaded not guilty Wednesday (Jan. 9) in Washington County Circuit Court to charges of first-degree murder, committing a terroristic act, continuing criminal enterprise and three counts aggravated assault — all felonies.

Torres’ trial is set for March 26. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Springdale police said Torres shot and killed Javier Nicolas-Rodriguez on Dec. 6, 2018. Officers responding to Pioneer Street for gunshots found Nicolas, 19, dead inside a vehicle that had crashed into a house.

Police said Torres later fled to California with the help of a friend, Jose Mendoza, who was arrested in connection with hindering apprehension.

U.S. Marshals arrested Torres in San Bernardino, Calif., and officials extradited him back to Arkansas.