FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A famous Texas taco shop announces the addition of its first ever Arkansas location.

Torchy’s Tacos which originated in Austin, Texas released on their website the location for a Fayetteville restaurant.

Construction began on MLK between Andy’s Frozen Custard and Take Five Oil Change.

For now, the nearest place to try a Torchy’s Taco for yourself is in Tulsa.

The taco shop was ranked Business Insider’s best chain restaurant in December.