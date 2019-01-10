× UAFS Men’s Coach Put On Administrative Leave

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – UAFS men’s basketball coach Justin Bailey has been put on administrative leave pending a review of information.

Bailey was placed on paid leave on Tuesday and he was not on the sidelines for Wednesday’s 92-70 win over Oklahoma Christian.

The university issued the following statement regarding Bailey’s situation:

“Effective (Tuesday), the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith has placed head men’s basketball coach Justin Bailey on paid administrative leave pending a review of information that has been brought to the university’s attention. In the interim, Athletic Director Curtis Janz will assume coaching duties. Because this is a personnel matter, the University is unable to provide further information.”

UAFS athletic director Curtis Janz is the team’s acting coach until the issue is resolved. The Lions have Duston Green and Aaron Proctor as assistant coaches and they are still with the team.

Bailey is in his first season as the Lions’ head coach as he replaced Josh Newman. Bailey, a Fort Smith native, played at UAFS in 2006-07.

The Lions are 7-8 on the season and currently sit at 1-2 in the Heartland Conference. UAFS travels to Newman University in Wichita, Kan. on Saturday.