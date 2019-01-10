Van Buren Elementary Evacuated On Reports Of Gas Leak, But No Leak Found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A Van Buren elementary was evacuated Thursday after reports of a gas leak, but no leak was found.

Jonathan Wear, public information officer with the Van Buren Police Department, said Rena Elementary at 720 Rena Road was being evacuated for a possible gas leak about 11:15 a.m.

Firefighters and police responded to the report of the leak but found nothing. Arkansas Oklahoma Gas also responded to the scene, as well as Van Buren Utilities.

According to the maintenance staff and Deputy Superintendent Brian Summerhill said there was no leak.

Brittany Ransom, communications coordinator for the Van Buren School District, said the all-clear has been given and students will return to their classrooms.

She said they will continue to investigate why a possible gas leak was reported.