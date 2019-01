Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KFSM) — The State Department of Emergency Management is investigating a hazmat situation at a post office in Pocahontas, Arkansas.

According to investigators, a self-defense dog spray that mail carriers use went off inside the building, leaving 17 people sick.

All of the victims reportedly had respiratory symptoms.

Investigators are still working to determine how the spray went off inside the building.