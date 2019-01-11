A Chilly Raw Friday Evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold rain continues to fall across the area with temperatures above freezing for most of us. Freezing rain has been reported in a few high elevation areas; generally above 2,000ft. Most locations will remain above freezing for the entire event.

Rain totals will be heavy with at least a minimal flash flooding risk for low lying area.

As the rain ends on Saturday morning a few snowflakes will mix in with the rain but accumulation is unlikely with temperatures above freezing.

Cloudy skies will continue for the rest of the weekend with cold temperatures. On Saturday evening & Sunday, there's a possibility of light freezing drizzle in a few spots but widespread travel disruptions are not expected.

-Garrett