First Legal Marijuana Planted In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) —Bold Team LLC has announced they have begun cultivating legal marijuana in their Cotton Plant, Arkansas location, becoming the first organization to do so in Arkansas’s history.

Danny Brown with Bold Team LLC released the following statement on Friday (Jan. 11) recognizing the historic milestone:

Bold Team LLC is pleased to announce that we have been granted approval to begin cultivation of medical marijuana at our facility in Cotton Plant. We would like to thank the Alcoholic Beverage Control for their assistance during our construction. The cultivation process is now underway and we expect to have medicine available to dispensaries in April. We are honored to begin meeting the medical needs of so many Arkansans at this historical moment in our great State.

A list of potential medical marijuana dispensaries was published on January 9, 2019.

It has been over two years since Arkansas voters approved medical marijuana in the Natural State. The process has been met with frustration by patients and advocates for the state’s slow rollout of the medicine.