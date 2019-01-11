First National Bank Donates 2 Vans To Future School Of Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — First National Bank of Fort Smith donated two vans to a local charter school.

The bank donated the vans to the Future School of Fort Smith so students could use them to get to internships.

The Future School of Fort Smith is a tuition-free, public charter high school centered on a personalized approach to learning via student-designed internships, personalized learning plans, and an advisor for each student.

Over half of the student’s intern with local employers to get real-world work experience in a career they would like to pursue.