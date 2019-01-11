Former Arkansas Senator Gilbert Baker Indicted On Conspiracy, Fraud Counts

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Former Arkansas senator Gilbert Baker has been indicted on counts of conspiracy, bribery and wire fraud.

The indictment unsealed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas connects Baker, 62, to a scheme involving former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Mike Maggio.

Maggio was convicted of bribery and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in 2016. He admitted to lowering the amount of damages awarded in a civil suit in exchange for indirect contributions to his campaign for an Arkansas Court of Appeals seat. The indictment says Baker solicited campaign contributions for Maggio and was involved in the scheme.

Baker, a Republican from Conway, worked as a lobbyist and political consultant after leaving office in 2013. He pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated in 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Gilbert Baker indictment by on Scribd