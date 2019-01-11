Fort Smith Police Investigate Suspicious Death Of A 5-Year-Old, Stepmother Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — At approximately 2 a.m. this morning (Jan. 11) the Fort Smith Police Department responded to Mercy Hospital regarding the suspicious death of a 5-year-old.

Police said the stepmother, Rae Von Smith, 23, was arrested and charged with a felony for endangering the welfare of a minor, first degree. She is being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center.

According to court records, Smith also has a misdemeanor 3rd-degree domestic battery and was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in late December 2018.

No bond has been set and she will be in court on Wednesday, January 16.

"It's been a pretty rough day for us all," said Fort Smith PIO Aric Mitchell.

Police are currently waiting on lab results.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more information as it is released.