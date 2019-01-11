× Jam to Queen Hits Without the Guilt — Sing-Along Version of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Hits Theaters Today

(KFSM) — For those who managed to control themselves and not sing along during the “Bohemian Rhapsody” movie, now’s your chance to belt out Queen’s greatest hits in the theater unencumbered.

“Sing-Along to Bohemian Rhapsody” hits select movie theaters today, including theaters in Fayetteville and Fort Smith. The sing-along version will feature the lyrics on the bottom of the picture, so viewers can jam along to hits such as “We Will Rock You,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” and, of course, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The sing-along version will be shown at the AMC Fiesta Square 12 theater on North College Avenue in Fayetteville and the AMC Classic Fort Smith 14 on Towson Avenue in Fort Smith.

For those who’d rather remain quiet, the regular version of the film is still in theaters.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” tells the story of the iconic band and its frontman, the late Freddie Mercury. The lead role is played by Rami Malek, who just won a Golden Globe for his performance as Mercury. The movie also won Best Drama at the awards show, hinting the movie and Malek could be headed for Oscar nods. The film’s producers include two of the surviving members of the band, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor.

Tickets are available at www.bohemianrhapsodytickets.com or at the theater box offices.