× Lincoln Man Sentenced For Secretly Recording People In Bank Bathrooms

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Lincoln man was sentenced to four years in prison for secretly recording people inside the bathrooms at two Bank of Fayetteville locations.

Jeremy Godfirnon, 43, pleaded guilty Tuesday (Jan. 8) in Washington County Circuit Court to five felony counts of video voyeurism.

Godfirnon owes more than $500 in court fees and must serve a two-year suspended sentence once he’s release from the state Department of Correction. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Police arrested Godfirnon for two incidents last spring at the bank’s Fayetteville and Farmington branches, where prosecutors said Godfirnon filmed several people without their consent.

In March 2018, a bank employee told Fayetteville police they found an iPhone inside a box in the bathroom emitting a red light, according to an arrest report.

The iPhone was running the “Pocket Spy” app, which records videos after being triggered by motion or sound and then stores them in the phone’s library.

Godfirnon, a maintenance worker who installed light fixtures and switches at the bank, told investigators he was having “weak moment” when confronted with the allegations.

Farmington police arrested Godfinron in April 2018 after an employee found a device installed under the counter of a unisex bathroom.

Police said there was a hole drilled and some Velcro to possibly hide a recording device, but no camera.