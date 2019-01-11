× Oklahoma Couple’s Charges Upgraded To Murder After Toddler Dies

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFSM) — An Oklahoma couple charged in the child abuse of a 13-month-old child are now facing murder charges after the child died.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the charges against Justin Lastra, 30, and Michelle King, 28, both of Guthrie, Oklahoma, have been upgraded to first-degree murder.

The two were arrested after Guthrie Police asked OSBI to help investigate possible child abuse.

According to OSBI, Lastra called 911 on Jan. 8 just before 10 a.m. to report that the child, Damien Kai King, fell and was injured. The boy was taken to Mercy Hospital Logan County before being transferred to OU Medical Center. Doctors told investigators that the child was suffering from non-accidental, abusive head trauma.

Guthrie Police arrested Lastra and King on child abuse charges.

Damien died on Thursday evening at OU Medical Center, OSBI said. King and Lastra were re-arrested on charges of first-degree murder.

OSBI is continuing to investigate the case, they said.