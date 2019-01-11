Pedestrian Hit And Killed In Crawford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — One man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck.

Investigators arrived on Old 88 Road just before 7 p.m. last night where they found 67-year-old Richard Davis. Davis died after being hit by a pickup truck driver who swerved to miss a deer.

Investigators have not identified the 61-year-old driver but did say there likely won't be any criminal charges. They did perform a tox screen which has been sent to the crime lab.

Officials say Davis was from the Chester area which is not far from where he was hit.