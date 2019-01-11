× Report: Quarterback Austin Kendall Considers Transferring From OU

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As one Oklahoma quarterback is expected to enter the NFL Draft, another is exploring his options to decide where he will play in the future.

According to a report by the Tulsa World, OU quarterback Austin Kendall is entering the transfer portal in order to explore options with other teams.

Kendall, who still has two seasons of eligibility, could either choose to transfer or come back to Norman.

Since 2016, Kendall has only played in eight games for the Sooners.

If Kendall chooses to leave the University of Oklahoma, the Sooners will likely still have two scholarship quarterbacks in redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and true freshman Spencer Rattler. The university may also be looking to recruit another transfer quarterback.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray has not announced that he is not returning to the Sooners but he is expected to either play professional baseball or enter the NFL Draft.