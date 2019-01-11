× Springdale School Bus Involved In Fender-Bender Friday Morning; No One Hurt

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale school bus was involved in a minor traffic accident on Friday morning, but no one was hurt.

According to the Springdale Police, the school bus was headed for Har-Ber High School in Springdale when it was hit by a Chevrolet Cruise at 48th Street and Elm Springs Road.

There were students on board, but it wasn’t known how many, according to Rick Schaeffer, spokesman for the Springdale School District.

No one was injured in the accident. The Cruise sustained some damage, but the bus did not, Springdale Police said.