Springdale’s American Legion Gets Much-Needed Facelift

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The oldest American Legion in the state is getting new life.

The 103-year-old building in Springdale recently got a facelift, which included sanding down the floors and refinishing them. The update also means the restrooms will be more handicap accessible.

The mission was to restore the post to the glory days it had in the early 1900s.

The contractor for the project and a military veteran himself, Art Brown, said he's eager to show it off.

"The membership as a whole has not seen the remodel, so it's going to be exciting to get them in here in the next couple of days and get their take on everything," Brown said.

The stone walls in the building are original and date back to 1915.

Brown said he hopes to make the kitchen his next project.

He said the main concern now for members is when it will be back open for their weekly pancake breakfast.