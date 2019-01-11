Waldron School Restores Power, Will Resume Classes On Monday

WALDRON, Ark. (KFSM) — School officials say the power at Waldron Middle School has been restored.

On their Facebook page, “officials said all lines and affected electronics have been double checked and cleared by professionals.”

Power has been out for a week after some electrical issues. School officials said the main electrical switchgear on campus malfunctioned.

The school plans on resuming classes on Monday.

“We look forward to a return to normalcy, but are so thankful for a community that came together to make this week a huge success,” said officials. “We couldn’t have done it without you.”