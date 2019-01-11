Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office Captain Ti Augustine Graduates From Prestigious FBI National Academy Program

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Captian Tion Augustine with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Virginia.

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder told 5NEWS he’s proud of Captian Augustine’s accomplishment. He is the fifth person from the WCSO to attend the world-renowned program.

Captain Augustine, a 15 year veteran of the WCSO, graduated from the 274th Session of the FBI National Academy. The physically and academically rigorous program is by invitation only through a nomination process, which selects the top 1% of law enforcement executives throughout the United States and the world, Sheriff Helder said.

Captain Augustine was one of 249 law enforcement officers who attended the 274th Session. He participated in a wide range of leadership and specialized training exercises.

“I’m honored to be chosen to attend this prestigious training and humbled by the Sheriff and his staff’s confidence in me,” said Captain Augustine.

In 2016, Augustine was wounded after being shot while responding to a suicidal subject armed with a shotgun. He was struck in the leg, which shattered bones near his hip. He spent roughly five months recovering from his injury.