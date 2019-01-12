Cool And Cloudy Conditions Continue

Lots of drizzle and mist rolled through Saturday and the same is likely through Saturday night, at least on-and-off. A stray flurry is also possible in Northwest Arkansas.

The winter storm towards our north is leaving the region.

Chilly northwest winds will keep us mainly in the 30s for the next 24 to 36 hours.

We'll start Sunday morning with a lot of clouds.

By Sunday evening the clouds will slowly move out, mainly towards the south and west.

Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s. Some folks may briefly get into the 40s.

-Matt