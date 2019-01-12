× Hogs Comeback Attempt Falls Short Against LSU

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – For a fleeting moment, it looked like Arkansas might actually push past a 13 point deficit to take down LSU at home.

The Hogs stole a lead for just a moment after forcing overtime, but it wasn’t enough as the team dropped its second straight with a 94-88 loss.

The game started with a shaky offensive performance from the Razorbacks. The Tigers capitalized and shot the lights out in the first half. Tremont Waters and Naz Reid started out with seven points a piece.

LSU went into the half with a 50-42 lead over Arkansas. The Hog defense was nonexistent, while the bench scored 12 points in the first half.

Arkansas turned the fire on in the second half, going on an 11-4 run with eight minutes left.

Daniel Gafford forced an overtime period after Mike Anderson drew up a solid play to get possession.

In overtime, the Hogs burned out and couldn’t stop an aggressive LSU offense.

Daniel Gafford finished with a career high 32 points. Mason Jones followed with 22 of his own.

The Hogs only drained 3-16 (18.8%) from three, while LSU hit 10-25 (40.0%).

Arkansas’ next test will be on the road at Tennessee. Tipoff is on Tuesday at 6:00PM on ESPN.