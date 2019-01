FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—Anyone who’s visited a Disney park will gleefully tell you about the vast array of Disney-themed foods. And now, thanks to one mouse’s 90th birthday, fans can enjoy an iconic one from the comfort of their home.

Mickey Mouse ice cream bars will be making a limited time appearance at grocery stores around the country according to Delish.

Nestlé announced that they will be bringing the treats in the coming months.