Police Search for Suspects in Fayetteville Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Just past 11:30 PM Friday night, officers responded to a call about shots heard in the area of Evalyn Circle in Fayetteville.

On the scene, officers located one gunshot victim with non-life threatening injuries. The suspects had fled the area before police could arrive.

Detectives also responded to the scene, and there is currently an ongoing investigation.

The victim was transported to a local medical facility, but no other details have been given at this time.