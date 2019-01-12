× WATCH: Few Showers Today

The big weather maker is the system bringing us rain and snow to our north. Our temperatures are too warm for any winter precipitation. Some freezing rain is possible at higher elevations this morning. A few flurries may fly this evening in NW Arkansas. No travel problems are expected.

Futurecast 10AM - Scattered showers likely throughout the day, but not everyone will see rain. Northwest Arkansas will have better coverage than the River Valley.

Futurecast 7PM - Most of the rain will be over with, but a few showers may linger in NW Arkansas. With colder temperatures moving in, a few flurries are possible in NW Arkansas. Most will mix in with the rain.

Temperatures today will stay above freezing. After sunset, temperatures will begin to drop and overnight will reach freezing.

Watch for a few slick spots tomorrow morning.

-Sabrina