FDA Recalls Modjeskas Candy Due To Hep-A Scare

(FOX8)—The Food and Drug Administration is recalling some Modjeskas candy due to a possible hepatitis-a contamination.

WXMI reported that the agency claims Modjeskas, produced by Bauer’s Candies in Kentucky, could have been contaminated after a worker tested positive for the infection.

The FDA is warning people not to eat any of the chocolate or caramel candy purchased after November 14th, 2018 and to immediately throw them away.

Officials also said that neither they nor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have received any reports of illnesses associated with the candy.

Bauer’s describes the Modjeska on its website as a “homemade creamy marshmallow center hand dipped into a rich and creamy homemade caramel.”