Holiday Island And Eureka Springs FD Respond To Condo Fire

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark.—The Holiday Island and Eureka Springs Fire Departments responded to a fire this morning at the Table Rock Landing Condominiums.

The fire was called in around 6:30 a.m. Two units in a building of four had fire going through the roofs.

Holiday Island Fire Department responded with a ladder truck and more than twelve firefighters and EMTs. Eureka Springs Fire Department responded with an ambulance and a pumper truck for support, as well as eight personnel members.

Holiday Island and Eureka Spring Fire Departments worked together to prevent the fire from spreading before being brought under control at 9:30 a.m.