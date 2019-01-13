Short Warm-Up Coming This Week

After a chilly and misty weekend, warmer weather is moving in for Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Southerly winds will be on the increase by Monday evening. Our highs will go from the 30s to near 60 degrees by the end of the week. However this doesn't last long as another cold blast comes in starting Saturday.

Cold NW winds will stay through Monday morning.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS: Monday's Temperatures

RIVER VALLEY: Monday's Temperatures

We should remain dry for the next few days. Other than for a few showers Thursday, our next wintry system comes Saturday. Most likely, heavy snow will stay towards the north while a wintry mix / cold rain sets up over Arkansas.

-Matt