Super Bowl LIII Halftime Performers Revealed: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

ATLANTA, Ga. (FOX6) — NFL officials on Sunday, Jan. 13 revealed the halftime performers for Super Bowl LII, Sunday, Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The halftime performers are: Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Controversy has surrounded the halftime show since NFL player Colin Kaepernick said he would not stand for the national anthem in protest of racial discrimination against people who are African-American in the United States two years ago. Some musicians reconsidered performing at the Super Bowl as a result, and Rihanna and Jay-Z were among the stars who reportedly said no to performing at halftime show.

Maroon 5 and Travis Scott had been rumored to headline the halftime show.