WATCH: Cold Today Before A Warm Up

The storm system that brought us rain and snow to our north has moved off to the east. It’s now ushering in cold air from the north. The chilly weather stays with us today before we begin to gradually warm up through the beginning of the week.

Afternoon high temperatures won't budge much from this morning. Everyone will sit in the mid-30s or low 40s.

Clouds will begin to break in the River Valley throughout the day. More clouds than sunshine is expected in NW Arkansas.

We're dry for the first half of the week, before a system increases precipitation for Friday.

-Sabrina