Woman Banned From Walmart For Drinking Wine From A Pringles Can While Riding Shopping Cart

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (FOX8)– Police get a lot of unusual calls, but this one will be hard to forget.

Police in Wichita Falls, Texas responded to a Walmart Friday morning.

According to the police report, the woman was riding on an electric shopping cart while drinking wine from a Pringle’s can.

According to the Times Record News, this had been going on for several hours before employees called the police.

The woman was not charged. Police found her at a nearby restaurant and told her she was banned.