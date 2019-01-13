Woman Banned From Walmart For Drinking Wine From A Pringles Can While Riding Shopping Cart

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and will begin to offer adoption assistance. The company also disclosed today that it would be closing 63 of its Sam's Club stores across the US, costing thousands of workers their jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (FOX8)– Police get a lot of unusual calls, but this one will be hard to forget.
Police in Wichita Falls, Texas responded to a Walmart Friday morning.
According to the police report, the woman was riding on an electric shopping cart while drinking wine from a Pringle’s can.
According to the Times Record News, this had been going on for several hours before employees called the police.
The woman was not charged. Police found her at a nearby restaurant and told her she was banned.