× Another Weekend Winter Weather Risk

Another storm system will affect our area for the upcoming weekend on January 19th/20th.

Rain showers will be likely as well as powerful winds as a surface low passes across the region. Winds could potentially gust over 30 or 40mph.

This system is showing a little more consistency in the data and will be arriving colder and with more moisture. At this point, it seems the chance of actually seeing snow is higher than the last few events.

That said, we’re a solid five days away for any potential winter weather impacts. If you have any travel planned for this upcoming Saturday and Sunday, keep an eye on the evolving forecast.

-Garrett