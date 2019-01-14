× Former Substance Abuse Counselor Found Guilty Of DWI, Reckless Driving

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — A former substance abuse counselor at Arkansas Community Correction was found guilty of driving under the influence in October 2018.

Victoria Bramlett, 26, was sentenced Jan. 8 in Prairie Grove District Court to 20 days in jail with 19 suspended and credit for one day served. She also owes $785 in fines and court fees.

Prairie Grove police stopped Bramlett about 9:12 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2018, after a caller reported her driving erratically along U.S. 62, according to an arrest report.

Bramlett said she felt herself “drifting” and should’ve stopped driving, according to the report.

Bramlett failed several field sobriety tests and told police she’d taken Lyrica and Klonopin, which are both anti-seizure drugs.

A breathalyzer test recorded Bramlett’s blood-alcohol content level at zero.

Bramlett had worked for ACC since 2015 but resigned after her arrest, according to a department spokesman.

ACC is similar to prisons, but house non-violent felony offenders, and not for more than three years, according to the department’s website.

There are five ACCs in Arkansas — located in Little Rock, Texarkana, Osceola, West Memphis and Fayetteville — which work to reintegrate offenders into the community “with a goal of maintaining a crime-free lifestyle,” according to the website.