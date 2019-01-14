× Fort Smith Man Denies Involvement In New Year’s Eve Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man has pleaded not guilty to shooting another man in the chest on New Year’s Eve.

Devonta Smith, 18, is charged in Washington County Circuit Court with first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act — both felonies.

Fayetteville police were called New Year’s Eve to a shooting on Curtis Avenue, where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds to their torso.

The person was treated and released from a hospital.

Fayetteville investigators worked with Fort Smith police to identity Smith as a suspect.

An investigation is ongoing, but police believe the shooting happened after a fight between two groups in the area.

Smith was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

His next hearing is March 14.