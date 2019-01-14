Fort Smith Police Investigating Possible Drive-By Shooting Over Weekend

FORT SMITH (KFSM) —Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting in Fort Smith over the weekend.

On Sunday, January 13, 2019, at approximately 9:35 a.m. an officer with the Fort Smith Police Department was called to N. 34th Street about a drive-by shooting.

One of the victims, Lizzette Nieto, said she was inside with her family asleep when she heard about five gunshots near her home, according to an incident report.

The victim and her brother went outside and realized that her car was struck by a bullet in the passenger side door, and her uncle’s truck also had a hole in the front windshield from what appeared to be a bullet.

No shell casings or bullet fragments were found at the victims home, an incident report states. No suspicious vehicles were spotted in the area around the time of the shooting Nieto told police.

Nieto said she doesn’t know of anyone who would shoot at her family’s home. She also said it wasn’t the first time that their house had been shot at.