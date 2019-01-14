Fort Smith Police Searching For Two Subjects Accused Of Shooting Man Over Weekend

FORT SMITH (KFSM) —Police are searching for two males involved in the shooting of a man over the weekend in Fort Smith.

Police received a call about someone being shot at N 12 and Prior Ave on Saturday (Jan. 12) around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found several people on the scene. Khammoune Khampane was found laying on his back in the middle of Prior Ave, according to an incident report.

Khampane told police he was in the area to pick up a friend when two black males approached him in a white SUV and tried to rob him. Kahmpane claimed he was shot by the two men.

He told police he did not know the suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department or call Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.