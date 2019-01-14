× LeFlore County Wreck Leaves 3 Adults, 3 Children Injured

LeFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A single-vehicle wreck on Highway 144 in LeFlore County left three children injured as well as injured three adults, at least one critically.

According to Troop D of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the collision occurred Sunday morning about 9:04 a.m. about a mile west of Cline Road.

A 1997 Ford pickup driven by Jerry Ward, 43, of Talihina was driving east on Highway 144 when the truck left the roadway to the right. Ward overcorrected, and the truck left the roadway to the left, then rolled about four times.

One passenger, Shonia Ward, was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest about 15 feet from the truck. She was transported by Life Flight of Tulsa to Paris Regional Hospital in Paris, Texas, with a back injury. She was stable, but her condition was not known.

Jerry Ward was taken by Air Evac to the same hospital in critical but stable condition with neck and back injuries.

The rest of the truck’s passengers were also injured. Keifer Ward, 18, who had an arm injury, a 3-year-old boy and 4-year-old boy with unknown injuries were all taken by personal vehicle to Choctaw Health Care Center for treatment. A 10-year-old girl was taken by LeFlore County EMS to Mena Regional Hospital in Arkansas with a leg injury. She was said to be stable.