Man Opens His Car Hood And Discovers Large Boa Constrictor Inside

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WGHP) — A Florida man said he was shocked to find a boa constrictor slithering around under the hood of his car.

WSVN reported that Ernst Dimanche made the discovery Friday morning in Miami Gardens after popping open his hood to do some work.

“I just went crazy. Everything, everything on my skin, I got goose bumps,” he said.

Dimanche said the snake found a sweet spot under the hood and didn’t want to leave. He said his neighbor used a hanger to eventually pull the snake out.

Dimanche said animal control wanted to charge him $300 to remove the snake and local firefighters didn’t help either, because they didn’t want to hurt it.