Mazey Leaving Poteau For McAlester

POTEAU (KFSM) – Forrest Mazey helped Poteau to one of the best seasons in school history in 2018 but now he’s taking a step up in classification.

Mazey is expected to be hired as the new McAlester football coach at a school board meeting on Monday night. He spent the past four seasons with the Pirates as Poteau went 12-1 in 2018 and had a 37-11 mark in the four years under Mazey.

Multiple sources confirmed to move to 5NEWS Sport Director Bobby Swofford on Monday.

McAlester, a 5A school, was looking for a new coach after James Singleton resigned in December. The Buffaloes went 26-18 in the four seasons under Singleton, including a pair of trips to the quarterfinals. McAlester went 4-6 and missed the playoffs in 2018.

Interest should be high in the Pirates coaching position as Poteau has established itself as one of the top programs in 4A and at least shared the district title in three of the past six seasons.