× One Dead In Apparent Tractor Accident On Farm Near Hackett

HACKETT (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental death on a farm in the Hackett area.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said deputies were investigating a tractor accident that has left a man dead.

The accident happened sometime Monday morning (Jan. 14) on private property just down County Road 51 from the Mount Zion Baptist Church near Hackett.

The homeowner, who declined to be named, said the man who died was an employee who was feeding the cows.

Pevehouse said more information would be released later.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.