Ozzy Osbourne Headlining Rocklahoma 2019

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) —The Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne will be headlining this year’s Rocklahoma concert near Pryor, Oklahoma.

The hard-rock fest takes place on Memorial Day weekend (May 24 -26).

“Believe it or not, I’ve been doing shows in Oklahoma since 1971, so I know that they have some of the best audiences in the world there,” Osbourne said in a statement.

The gig will serve as the opening date for Osbourne’s North America 2019 farewell tour.

Rocklahoma is now in its 13th year. Early bird tickets go on sale Thursday (Jan. 17).

Other performers at the festival include Disturbed, Shinedown, Bush and Seether.