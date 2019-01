FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A man was hit and killed after supposedly walking into traffic.

Investigators say Bobby Hollan, 65, was struck by a vehicle in the area of North 18th and North 19th Streets on Friday (Jan. 11).

Investigators say it appears he walked into traffic.

Hollan was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update the story with more information as we receive it.