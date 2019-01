FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a woman who used a stolen credit card at a Fort Smith convenience store.

The store is located at 1223 South Greenwood.

Detectives are still trying to identify the thief.

If you know the women in the photos, please contact Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. You can also ask for Detective Jones at 479-709-5100.

If you have any information, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.