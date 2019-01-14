Springdale Police Looking For Hit-And-Run Suspect That Injured Pedestrian

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver that left a man seriously injured following a hit-and-run collision Monday (Jan. 14) morning.

Police said they found Jeen John, 23, lying off of Arkansas 265 near Ferns Valley Loop around 6:53 a.m.

John was taken to Northwest Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Based on evidence left at the scene, police believe they’re looking for a silver or gray 1996-2006 Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone with more information should contact police at 479-751-4542 or on the anonymous tip line at 479-750-4484.