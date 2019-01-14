× Benton County Man Arrested After Three-Hour Standoff

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Benton County man was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a mobile home for about three hours, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Farr, 37, was taken into custody following a standoff on unspecified charges, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured during the incident, Jenkins said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called about 1 p.m. to Farr’s trailer near Cemetery Road and U.S. 62.

They later called out the SWAT team because Farr refused to leave after having ample time to get out, Jenkins said.