WATCH: Slick Conditions Lead To Wrecks On Interstate 49

WINSLOW (KFSM) — Slick conditions from snow flurries and falling temperatures led to several accidents on Interstate 49 near Winslow on Sunday night.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported lane closures at the Winslow and West Fork exits. Ice on the bridges had caused several traffic accidents in both the northbound and southbound lanes, ARDoT reported.

One such accident near West Fork included a West Fork Police officer's SUV being struck from behind. The officer received minor injuries.

Meteorologist Matt Standridge shot this video of the accidents between Winslow and West Fork last night on Interstate 49.