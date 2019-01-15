× Deputies: Missing Oklahoma Woman Believed To Be In Arkansas

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Oklahoma woman believed to be in the Sebastian County area.

Connie Sue Ritter, 20, of Pocola, Okla., hasn’t been seen by her mother since November 2018, according to a news release from the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Ritter’s mother said she also hasn’t heard from her daughter, who would often call to check in with her. Deputies are worried about Ritter’s safety and well-being and would like to speak to her.

Anyone with more information about Ritter is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 479-783-1051.