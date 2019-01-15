× Farmington Man Found Mentally Unfit For 2016 Killing

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Farmington man accused of stabbing a man to death in 2016 was acquitted Tuesday (Jan. 15) because he was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the incident.

Judge Mark Lindsay ordered Jeremy Steven Borders be committed to the state Department of Human Services, nullifying Borders’ first-degree murder charge.

Borders was arrested in June 2016 after Fayetteville police said he fatally stabbed Joe Bob Scarborough.

Police found Borders near Old Farmington Road and Green Point Terrace, where Scarborough, 48, was laying in the middle of the road.

Police said Borders had blood on him and officers noticed a blood trail that followed from Borders’ location to where Scarborough’s body was found.

A forensic psychologist at the Arkansas State Hospital who examined Borders said he was suffering from schizophrenia, antisocial personality disorder and alcohol use disorder when he stabbed Scarborough.

The examination found that Borders “lacked the capacity” to understand the criminal nature of the incident or how to conform to the law.

The examination also recommended Borders be acquitted “in the best interest of justice.”

Lindsay ordered that DHS complete a psychiatric or psychological report within 30 days of Borders’ commitment.