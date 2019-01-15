× Fayetteville Asking Residents To Take Survey About Digital Access As Part Of Digital Inclusion Plan

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The city of Fayetteville wants to know just how connected its residents are.

The city is asking residents to fill out a Digital Use and Access Survey as part of its Digital Inclusion Plan. The idea behind the survey is to determine just how much access residents throughout the city have to digital services, including in-home and public Wi-Fi and online government services.

Residents can take the survey in English here or in Spanish here.

The survey is part of the Digital Inclusion Plan, which seeks to “ensure digital inclusion for all residents for online learning, access to job banks, closing the homework gap, and increasing ways in which citizens can be civically engaged online.”

The plan is being developed in partnership with the Fayetteville Library, Fayetteville Public Schools, the University of Arkansas, residents and industry partners, according to the plan’s website.

The city also plans to hold a series of public outreach meetings. The first meeting will take place Jan. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Walker Room of the Fayetteville Library at 401 W. Mountain Street.